CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIXX. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

CIXX opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.37. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 39.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in CI Financial by 75.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.