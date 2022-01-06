Cim LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cim LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.6% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 70,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

