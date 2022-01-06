Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

NYSE CNK opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 24.8% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

