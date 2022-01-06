Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.81.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
CGX stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.11. 233,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.93 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$830.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.