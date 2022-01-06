Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

CGX stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.11. 233,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$8.93 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$830.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

