Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $405.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $438.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $314.62 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.