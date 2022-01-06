Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 503,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 51,548 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 61,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.94.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.