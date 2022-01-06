Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CFG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.62.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $50.98 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

