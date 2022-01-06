CleanTech Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 11th (NASDAQ:CLAQU)

CleanTech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAQU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 11th. CleanTech Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CleanTech Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CleanTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $11.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,320,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,031,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $387,000.

