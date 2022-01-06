CM Management LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

CM Management LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market cap of $983.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.34. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

