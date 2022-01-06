CM Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

CM Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants comprises about 1.5% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Ark Restaurants were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

ARKR opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.