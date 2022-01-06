CM Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

CM Management LLC increased its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cytosorbents worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the second quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan bought 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 195,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,126. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.26. Cytosorbents Co. has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.68.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.96 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSO. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

