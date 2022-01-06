CM Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

CM Management LLC cut its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.23% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

NYSE TRC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.04. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,517. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $501.89 million, a PE ratio of 236.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 3.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.