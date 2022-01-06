CM Management LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,899 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,188,000 after acquiring an additional 955,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $10,786,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

SVC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,374. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.