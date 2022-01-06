Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 30,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 25,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 313.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

