Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.19. Approximately 30,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 25,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Coda Octopus Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.
About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)
Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.
