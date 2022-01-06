Cogeco (CGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$655.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE CGO opened at C$81.14 on Thursday. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$75.50 and a twelve month high of C$101.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$87.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.78.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$114.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Cogeco Company Profile

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

