Colliers Securities Weighs in on Transcat, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcat in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the year.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.71 million, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $101.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,540,000 after purchasing an additional 163,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 63.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

