CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Short Interest Update

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 226.2% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $276,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $315,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $3,743,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 9.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

CLGN traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $14.11. 2,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,129. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $80.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.99.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

