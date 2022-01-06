Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $104.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been seeing high SG&A expenses and elevated ocean freight costs in third-quarter 2021. The company on its third-quarter earnings release said that demand for ocean vessels and containers remained high compared with its available capacity, causing a massive spike in ocean freight costs. Apart from this, supply-chain hurdles and disruptions caused by the factory closures in Vietnam are concerning. However, the company has been gaining from its solid direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-business, which remained a driver in third-quarter 2021, wherein earnings and sales grew year over year. DTC sales gained from higher e-commerce sales and brick-and-mortar sales, which in turn benefited from improved traffic. Management raised its 2021 earnings guidance.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

