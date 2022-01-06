Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KORP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

KORP opened at $51.49 on Thursday. American Century Diversified Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29.

