Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 180.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.00 on Thursday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

