Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. International Bancshares Co. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.18.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

