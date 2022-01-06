Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,323 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,323 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 68,581 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 27,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 203,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

