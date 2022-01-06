Comparing Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and Global Payments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Payments 0 4 24 0 2.86

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 188.67%. Global Payments has a consensus target price of $196.21, suggesting a potential upside of 34.01%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Global Payments.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% Global Payments 11.38% 8.08% 4.84%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Global Payments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.85 -$8.70 million $0.10 45.90 Global Payments $7.42 billion 5.72 $584.52 million $3.17 46.19

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Media Solutions. Digital Media Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Global Payments beats Digital Media Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.