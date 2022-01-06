Comparing Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) & Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Superdry has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Superdry and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superdry N/A N/A N/A Acerinox 5.36% 18.68% 6.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superdry and Acerinox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superdry 0 1 1 0 2.50 Acerinox 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superdry and Acerinox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superdry $734.07 million 0.39 -$47.63 million N/A N/A Acerinox $5.33 billion 0.68 $56.03 million $0.68 9.90

Acerinox has higher revenue and earnings than Superdry.

Summary

Acerinox beats Superdry on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites. The Wholesale segment includes the ownership of brands, wholesale distribution of own brand products such as clothing, footwear, and accessories and trade sales. The company was founded by Julian Marc Dunkerton and James Holder in 1985 and is headquartered in Cheltenham, the United Kingdom.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars. The Long Stainless Steel Products segment consists of bars, angles, wires, and wire rod. The Other segment comprises of other stainless steel products. The company was founded on September 30, 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

