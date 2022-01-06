COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.52. 12,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 349,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.