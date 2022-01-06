COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Stock Price Down 7.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) fell 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.52. 12,869 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 349,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $760.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
