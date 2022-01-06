Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $29,360.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market cap of $425.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

