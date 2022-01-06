Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.