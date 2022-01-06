Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Conagra Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.
Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 50.40%.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.
