Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average is $76.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

