Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $12,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

TEL stock opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.87 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

