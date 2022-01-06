Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $459.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

