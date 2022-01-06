Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $201.89 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 113.7% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 94 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,919.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,782.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

