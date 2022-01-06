Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,894 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.56% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,477,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,562,000 after buying an additional 311,947 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,338,000 after acquiring an additional 652,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,373,000 after acquiring an additional 66,621 shares during the period. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.62.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $532,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock worth $996,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

