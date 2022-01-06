Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 3,131 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Vicor were worth $13,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $2,661,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $5,616,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

VICR stock opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.64. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

