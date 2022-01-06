CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,149,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,863,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 8.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $146.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

