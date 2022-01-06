ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 3.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. 111,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $78.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

