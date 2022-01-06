Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.99.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.79.
Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $257.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
