Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-10.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.79.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $257.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.