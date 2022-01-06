Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 734 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $163.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

