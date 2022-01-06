Continuum Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

