Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 988 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,283,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,519,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,357 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,735,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,381,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $253.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $203.50 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

