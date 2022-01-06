Continuum Advisory LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.92. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%.

