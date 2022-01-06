Continuum Advisory LLC Purchases 2,622 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 53,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 19.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 135,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.91. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

