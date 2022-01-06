Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after purchasing an additional 795,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,682,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,724,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.51 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.