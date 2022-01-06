Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 841,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $116,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.