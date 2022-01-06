Cormark Weighs in on AirBoss of America Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AirBoss of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 4th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.95 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.20.

Shares of BOS stock opened at C$43.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.94 and a 12-month high of C$47.00.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

