Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the November 30th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CTMLF stock remained flat at $$15.07 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Corporate Travel Management has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.59.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the purchase and delivery of travel services for the corporate market worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travel Services Australia and New Zealand, Travel Services North America, Travel Services Asia, and Travel Services Europe.

