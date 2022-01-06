Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.00. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $391.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.20 million. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 53.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

