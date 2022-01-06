Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 544,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $244,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $562.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $534.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

