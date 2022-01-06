Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of BASE opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.75.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

