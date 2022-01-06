COVA (COVA) Market Cap Reaches $163,881.63

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. COVA has a market capitalization of $163,881.63 and approximately $4,640.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00056497 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

