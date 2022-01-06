COVER Protocol Price Up 18.4% Over Last 7 Days (COVER)

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. One COVER Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $188.07 or 0.00397019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVER Protocol has a total market cap of $14.89 million and $16.59 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol (COVER) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2021. COVER Protocol’s total supply is 82,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,179 coins. COVER Protocol’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cover Protocol provides peer to peer coverage with fungible tokens. It lets the market set coverage prices as opposed to a bonding curve. Cover Protocol allows DeFi users to be protected against smart contract risk. It stabilizes the turbulent DeFi space by instilling confidence and trust between protocols and their users. By bridging the gap between decentralized finance and traditional finance, Cover Protocol aims to open the doors of DeFi to all investors. The COVER Token and Migrations (SAFE2 to COVER) The exact token distribution can be found here. In our original plans, we had a tentative amount of 55,000 $COVER to be migrated. However, the amount of $COVER eligible in the snapshot for claiming (for those who missed the $SAFE =>$SAFE2 migration) was lower than expected by 150 tokens. For now, this difference of 150 $COVER will be minted to the treasury and we will hold a vote for $COVER holders to decide on what we do with these tokens.On release, $SAFE2 holders can migrate to $COVER while those who missed the $SAFE -> $SAFE2 migration will be eligible to claim a partial amount of their snapshotted balance. There will be a MIGRATE button on the left bottom of the side nav. This page refers to the updated version of COVER. Historical data prior to the update can be consulted here. “

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

